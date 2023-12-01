The Passenger: 2023-12-01

- Sugar Candy Mountain – Uva Uvam Vivendo Varia Fit
- The Lemon Twigs – Those Days is Comin Soon
- I Saw the Light – Todd Rundgren
- The Beatles – She Said She Said
- Michael Rault – I’ll be There
- Frank Zappa – Cosmik Debris
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
- Broadcast – Tears in the Typing Pool
- The Black Angels – Firefly
- The Lemon Twigs – Corner of My Eye
- Ezra Furman – I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend
- Extraa – A Flower and a Man
- The Kinks – Autumn Almanac
- Television – Friction
- Temples – Colours to Life
- Druid Fluids – Layers
Reader's opinions