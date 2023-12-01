The Passenger: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Sugar Candy Mountain – Uva Uvam Vivendo Varia Fit
  2. The Lemon Twigs – Those Days is Comin Soon
  3. I Saw the Light – Todd Rundgren
  4. The Beatles – She Said She Said
  5. Michael Rault – I’ll be There
  6. Frank Zappa – Cosmik Debris
  7. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
  8. Broadcast – Tears in the Typing Pool
  9. The Black Angels – Firefly
  10. The Lemon Twigs – Corner of My Eye
  11. Ezra Furman – I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend
  12. Extraa – A Flower and a Man
  13. The Kinks – Autumn Almanac
  14. Television – Friction
  15. Temples – Colours to Life
  16. Druid Fluids – Layers
