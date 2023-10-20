The Passenger: 2023-10-20
Written by Playlist Robot on October 20, 2023
- lOE aLCOHOL AND THE hONG kONG KNIFE – THEPASSENGER
- GG Allin – Die When You Die
- Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never you
- Avengers – Thin White Line
- Rocky Erickson and the Aliens – If you have Ghosts
- Romana Ashton and the Reeds – Gimme Danger
- The Lazy Cowgirls – Heartache
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- the freeloaders – dead before my time
- Lemonheads – Fed Up
- Descendents – Silly Girl
- THe Mutants – New Drug
- Poison Idea – Harder They Come
- turbonegro – no beast so fierce