The Passenger: 2023-10-20

Written by on October 20, 2023

  1. lOE aLCOHOL AND THE hONG kONG KNIFE – THEPASSENGER
  2. GG Allin – Die When You Die
  3. Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never you
  4. Avengers – Thin White Line
  5. Rocky Erickson and the Aliens – If you have Ghosts
  6. Romana Ashton and the Reeds – Gimme Danger
  7. The Lazy Cowgirls – Heartache
  8. The Vains – Pussy Power
  9. the freeloaders – dead before my time
  10. Lemonheads – Fed Up
  11. Descendents – Silly Girl
  12. THe Mutants – New Drug
  13. Poison Idea – Harder They Come
  14. turbonegro – no beast so fierce
Street Beat: 2023-10-20

