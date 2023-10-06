The Passenger: 2023-10-06
Written by Playlist Robot on October 6, 2023
- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Big Echo – Devotion
- Scribble – River
- Plants Singing – Punko
- Great Statue – Basset in the Hound
- You Keep On Looking – Gary Wilson
- Endless Race – Wally Badarou
- The Walker Brothers – The Sun Aint Gonna Shine Anymore
- Prefab Sprout – Looking For Atlantis
- MILLENIUM COWBOY – Unthinking
- China Crisis – Feel to Be Driven Away
- Tom Tom Club – As Above So Below
- Lee Hannah – Mountain Spring
- Punkin’ Machine – I Need You Tonight