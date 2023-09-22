The Passenger: 2023-09-22

- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Idi Amin’s Ensemble – Step It Out Mary
- Idi Amin’s Ensemble – Pat Organs
- Kelly’s Revenge – Eliza From Mount Isa
- Kelly’s Revenge – Barkyard Barbie
- Spiral Dance – Moonlight
- Spiral Dance – Over The Nine Waves
- Shamrock & Thistle – The Day Before My Brother Dies
- The Borderers – Send Me Love
- The Barkers – The Session
- The Barkers – Brussel Sprites
- The Lost Dog’s Show – In Snow
- Adelaide Ukulele Appreciation Society – Big Yellow taxi
- The Barkers – Portland Bells
- Richard Tonkin – Lighthhouse Reel
