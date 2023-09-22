The Passenger: 2023-09-22

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Idi Amin’s Ensemble – Step It Out Mary
  3. Idi Amin’s Ensemble – Pat Organs
  4. Kelly’s Revenge – Eliza From Mount Isa
  5. Kelly’s Revenge – Barkyard Barbie
  6. Spiral Dance – Moonlight
  7. Spiral Dance – Over The Nine Waves
  8. Shamrock & Thistle – The Day Before My Brother Dies
  9. The Borderers – Send Me Love
  10. The Barkers – The Session
  11. The Barkers – Brussel Sprites
  12. The Lost Dog’s Show – In Snow
  13. Adelaide Ukulele Appreciation Society – Big Yellow taxi
  14. The Barkers – Portland Bells
  15. Richard Tonkin – Lighthhouse Reel
