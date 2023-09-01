The Passenger: 2023-09-01
Written by Playlist Robot on September 1, 2023
- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Eartha Kitt – I Want to be Evil
- Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
- Electric Fields – Shade Away
- Grace Jones – Demolition Man
- Little Richard – The Girl Can’t Help It
- Peaches – Boys Wanna Be Her
- Machine Gun Fellatio – I Dance Electric
- Roisin Murphy – Narcissus
- The Knife – Girls Night Out
- Miss Kittin and the Hacker – Walking in the Sunshine
- France Gall – Zoizoi
- ESG – Dance
- Dera Meelan & Deadforest – Fire Sale
- Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me