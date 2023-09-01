The Passenger: 2023-09-01

Written by on September 1, 2023

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Eartha Kitt – I Want to be Evil
  3. Elsy Wameyo – Nilotic
  4. Electric Fields – Shade Away
  5. Grace Jones – Demolition Man
  6. Little Richard – The Girl Can’t Help It
  7. Peaches – Boys Wanna Be Her
  8. Machine Gun Fellatio – I Dance Electric
  9. Roisin Murphy – Narcissus
  10. The Knife – Girls Night Out
  11. Miss Kittin and the Hacker – Walking in the Sunshine
  12. France Gall – Zoizoi
  13. ESG – Dance
  14. Dera Meelan & Deadforest – Fire Sale
  15. Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
