The Passenger: 2023-08-04
Written by Playlist Robot on August 4, 2023
- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Raccoon City – Carnation
- Tired Minds – The Fray of Rotted Rope
- Safe Hands – Montenegro
- Diploid – Barrels
- Lytta – Recalibrating Hope
- Blind Girls – Dissociating While Driving
- Becalm – Missing In Action pt. I
- Becalm – Missing In Action pt. II
- Melchior – Breaking a Pattern
- Mournful Congregation – A Slow March To The Burial
- The World at a Glance – Moth
- Oxen – Fifty Four
- B4 – Chuck Person