The Passenger: 2023-08-04

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Raccoon City – Carnation
  3. Tired Minds – The Fray of Rotted Rope
  4. Safe Hands – Montenegro
  5. Diploid – Barrels
  6. Lytta – Recalibrating Hope
  7. Blind Girls – Dissociating While Driving
  8. Becalm – Missing In Action pt. I
  9. Becalm – Missing In Action pt. II
  10. Melchior – Breaking a Pattern
  11. Mournful Congregation – A Slow March To The Burial
  12. The World at a Glance – Moth
  13. Oxen – Fifty Four
  14. B4 – Chuck Person
