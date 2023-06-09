The Passenger: 2023-06-09

- Iggy Pop – The Passenger
- Lucid Dream – exit underground
- the clowns of decadence – Tales from the riverbank
- Frontendloader – Trains
- AUSMUTEANTS – Kicked in the head by a horse
- Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
- Home For the Def – Hey Heather
- Hankwood and the Hammerheads – Lonely
- Old Mate – I got fired
- Hit The Jackpot – All Beauty is Sin
- No Through Road – Sucked In Matt
- Wireheads – Five Grand
- UV Race – inner north
- Twerps – dreamin
- Little Ice Age – Learn to forget
- HAGOL – Hate
