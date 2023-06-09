The Passenger: 2023-06-09

Written by on June 9, 2023

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Lucid Dream – exit underground
  3. the clowns of decadence – Tales from the riverbank
  4. Frontendloader – Trains
  5. AUSMUTEANTS – Kicked in the head by a horse
  6. Bleeding Hearts – Backgammon and the Orthodox Church
  7. Home For the Def – Hey Heather
  8. Hankwood and the Hammerheads – Lonely
  9. Old Mate – I got fired
  10. Hit The Jackpot – All Beauty is Sin
  11. No Through Road – Sucked In Matt
  12. Wireheads – Five Grand
  13. UV Race – inner north
  14. Twerps – dreamin
  15. Little Ice Age – Learn to forget
  16. HAGOL – Hate
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Street Beat: 2023-06-09

Current track

Title

Artist