The Passenger: 2023-05-26

  1. Iggy Pop – The Passenger
  2. Cat Tyson Hughes – Near Little Sea
  3. marine eyes – chamomile
  4. Panoptique Electrical – Doors Leading Where
  5. r.domain – The Remaining Warmth of your Absence
  6. Rebecca Bracewell – Aster and I
  7. Where Water Meets – Remnants
  8. Aviva Endean – Same River, Twice
  9. The Growth Eternal – XII. Pyre By Wildfire
  10. little-scale – We Do What We Can – 01
  11. Little Cloud – The Mandela Effect
  12. Adam Ritchie – Exquisite Corpse Project #1​/​B Part 1
  13. Belinda Gehlert – Exquisite Corpse Project #1​/​B Part 2
  14. Eilis Frawley – intellectual men
