The Passenger: 2023-05-05

  1. Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Passenger
  2. Joni Mitchell – You Turn Me On Like A Radio
  3. Yo La Tengo – You Can Have It All
  4. Deep Red – Moonlight Knight (Dub Version)
  5. Gary Numan – Me, I Disconnect From You
  6. The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
  7. Orange Juice – Rip It Up
  8. Ramones – Needles and Pins
  9. Laura Branigan – Self Control
  10. PC World – Order
  11. Ricky Albeck and the Belair Line Band – Everything
  12. Elena Dakota – Swim
  13. Townes Van Zandt – I’ll Be Here in the Morning
