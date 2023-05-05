The Passenger: 2023-05-05
Written by Playlist Robot on May 5, 2023
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – The Passenger
- Joni Mitchell – You Turn Me On Like A Radio
- Yo La Tengo – You Can Have It All
- Deep Red – Moonlight Knight (Dub Version)
- Gary Numan – Me, I Disconnect From You
- The Human League – Don’t You Want Me
- Orange Juice – Rip It Up
- Ramones – Needles and Pins
- Laura Branigan – Self Control
- PC World – Order
- Ricky Albeck and the Belair Line Band – Everything
- Elena Dakota – Swim
- Townes Van Zandt – I’ll Be Here in the Morning