The Nest: 2025-02-05

Written by on February 5, 2025

  1. Courtney Barnett – Take It Day By Day
  2. Velvet Moth – Black Night
  3. Rodriguez – Hate Street Dialogue
  4. Ricky Nelson – Lonesome Town
  5. The Braves – Hocust
  6. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  7. Mood Punch – Calm Yourself
  8. David Lynch – Pretty Fifties
  9. The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
  10. Curtis Mayfield – Pusherman
  11. The Moldy Peaches – anyone but You
  12. Buddy Holly – Dearest
  13. Daniel Johnston – Girls
  14. JBD – Year Of The Snake
  15. Wild Rocket – Year Of The Snake
  16. Broadcast – Our Darkest Sabbath
  17. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  18. Babyteeth – Baseball annie
  19. Television – Marquee Moon
  20. Marianne Faithfull – Broken English
  21. Fraternity – If You Got It
  22. Fraternity – Raglan’s Folly
  23. Fraternity – You have a god
  24. The Pop Group – We Are Time
  25. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Seizure Salad
