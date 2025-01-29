The Nest: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. Clamor – Only Yearning
  2. New Order – Sunrise
  3. OIL! – III
  4. the feelies – tomorrow today
  5. Magik Markers – Risperdal
  6. Terrible Trths – Sink or Swim
  7. Lithics – Lizard
  8. Minimum CHips – Deal
  9. The Fall – Bombast
  10. Elizabeth Prophet – nobody wins. ask caesar
  11. COrrupt Fruit – Lessons in Love
  12. Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost
  13. The Retreads – so hot in here
  14. Lone Justice – East Of Eden
  15. Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Frederick and the Clamtones – Slurf Song
  16. Little Dagger – If I want You
  17. The Pogues – Boys From The County Hell
  18. Eugene Chadbourne – Choppin’ Down Weeds
  19. Country Joe Mc Donald – Give some love – get some back
  20. The High Beamers – It’s All Over Now Baby Blue
  21. The Bedridden – Why Did Bodidharma come to china
  22. Severed Heads – Saturday Night / Man Dat Hip
  23. Throbbing Gristle – hot on the heels of love
  24. Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
