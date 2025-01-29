The Nest: 2025-01-29

- Clamor – Only Yearning
- New Order – Sunrise
- OIL! – III
- the feelies – tomorrow today
- Magik Markers – Risperdal
- Terrible Trths – Sink or Swim
- Lithics – Lizard
- Minimum CHips – Deal
- The Fall – Bombast
- Elizabeth Prophet – nobody wins. ask caesar
- COrrupt Fruit – Lessons in Love
- Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost
- The Retreads – so hot in here
- Lone Justice – East Of Eden
- Michael Hurley, Unholy Modal Rounders, Jeffrey Frederick and the Clamtones – Slurf Song
- Little Dagger – If I want You
- The Pogues – Boys From The County Hell
- Eugene Chadbourne – Choppin’ Down Weeds
- Country Joe Mc Donald – Give some love – get some back
- The High Beamers – It’s All Over Now Baby Blue
- The Bedridden – Why Did Bodidharma come to china
- Severed Heads – Saturday Night / Man Dat Hip
- Throbbing Gristle – hot on the heels of love
- Georgia Oatley – Into the Deep Blue
Reader's opinions