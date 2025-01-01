The Nest: 2025-01-01

- The Housemartins – Happy Hour
- Pulp – Common People
- The Charlatans – Sproston Green
- London Dearie – I Like London in the Rain
- Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Geno
- Ian Dury & The Blockheads – There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards
- Noel Coward – Mrs Worthington
- Flo & Joan – Brunch Qween
- Flanders & Swann – Bedstead Men
- Kirsty MacColl – A New England
- Billy Bragg – Gods Footballer
- The Jam – Liza Radley
- Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
- The Specials – Ghost Train
- Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
- Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s Turn On)
- Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
Reader's opinions