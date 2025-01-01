The Nest: 2025-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2025

  1. The Housemartins – Happy Hour
  2. Pulp – Common People
  3. The Charlatans – Sproston Green
  4. London Dearie – I Like London in the Rain
  5. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – Geno
  6. Ian Dury & The Blockheads – There Ain’t Half Been Some Clever Bastards
  7. Noel Coward – Mrs Worthington
  8. Flo & Joan – Brunch Qween
  9. Flanders & Swann – Bedstead Men
  10. Kirsty MacColl – A New England
  11. Billy Bragg – Gods Footballer
  12. The Jam – Liza Radley
  13. Nouvelle Vague – Friday Night, Saturday Morning
  14. The Specials – Ghost Train
  15. Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
  16. Hoodoo Gurus – (Let’s Turn On)
  17. Mach Pelican – She’s a Mod
