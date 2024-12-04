The Nest: 2024-12-04

Written by on December 4, 2024

  1. Gang Of 4 – To Hell With Poverty!
  2. Gang Of 4 – Damaged Goods
  3. The Cure – Fire In Cairo
  4. John Cale – Pablo Picasso
  5. ATV – Love Lies Limp
  6. British Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom
  7. Jazz Butcher – She’s On Drugs
  8. Jan & Dean – Ride The Wild Surf
  9. The Ventures – Hawaii 5-0
  10. The Neptunes – Hallucination Bay
  11. Roadkill 66 – Running On Empty
  12. NFI – The Happy Song
  13. Exploding White Mice – 51st State
  14. Exploding White Mice – Pipeline
  15. Dudley Moore Trio – Song For Suzy
  16. 22nd Sect – Beach Rock
  17. Cull the Band – The Crawl
  18. Fluffy – Stupormarket
  19. On Heat – Headlines
  20. The Plague – Axeman
  21. Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
  22. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Warrior
  23. Mick Medew & Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  24. Mick Medew – Igloo (Instr.)
  25. Dead Nats – How Yo Keep Your Husband Happy
  26. Dirtbird – The World Behind The World
  27. Poo Eater – Deli
  28. Mick Medew – When The Wood Is Brown
  29. King Crimson – Fallen Angel
  30. Frank Zappa& Mothers – The Idiot Bastard Son
  31. Stuart James Day – Happy Peoople
