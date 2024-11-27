The Nest: 2024-11-27

- Walter Murphey – A fifth of beatoven
- Blondie – Once i had a love
- Crazy P – Human After All
- Ruby Gill – Public Panic Attacks
- Fraser A. Gorman – Easy Dazy
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Gavin Vanaelst – Falafel King
- White Poppy – Paradise Gardens Theme Song
- Half Shell Records – Cactácea
- Masego – Navajo
- Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra – Nothing burns like the cold
- Gorillaz, Joan as a police Woman – Simplicity
- Reverend Barton – Is it true
- Kelly Menhennett – Small Dreams
- Nika Mo & The Oratunga Choir – Graceless
- Jess John and Friends – Know it well
- Thee Marloes – Over (Instrumental)
- Dead Slow – Star
- The Teeth – Ball of the dead rat
- Frog – Judy Garland
- Sahara Beck – Brother Sister
- Wilco / Uncle Tupelo – When you find trouble
- Adron – Airplanes
- Helado Negro – Running
- Workhorse – Changing of the light
- Tara Coates and Sub ROsa – Rain
- Max Savage – I Know Desire
- Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
