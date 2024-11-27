The Nest: 2024-11-27

Written by on November 27, 2024

  1. Walter Murphey – A fifth of beatoven
  2. Blondie – Once i had a love
  3. Crazy P – Human After All
  4. Ruby Gill – Public Panic Attacks
  5. Fraser A. Gorman – Easy Dazy
  6. Kim Deal – Coast
  7. Gavin Vanaelst – Falafel King
  8. White Poppy – Paradise Gardens Theme Song
  9. Half Shell Records – Cactácea
  10. Masego – Navajo
  11. Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra – Nothing burns like the cold
  12. Gorillaz, Joan as a police Woman – Simplicity
  13. Reverend Barton – Is it true
  14. Kelly Menhennett – Small Dreams
  15. Nika Mo & The Oratunga Choir – Graceless
  16. Jess John and Friends – Know it well
  17. Thee Marloes – Over (Instrumental)
  18. Dead Slow – Star
  19. The Teeth – Ball of the dead rat
  20. Frog – Judy Garland
  21. Sahara Beck – Brother Sister
  22. Wilco / Uncle Tupelo – When you find trouble
  23. Adron – Airplanes
  24. Helado Negro – Running
  25. Workhorse – Changing of the light
  26. Tara Coates and Sub ROsa – Rain
  27. Max Savage – I Know Desire
  28. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-27

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-11-27

Current track

Title

Artist