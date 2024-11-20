The Nest: 2024-11-20

November 20, 2024

  1. Plainer – List
  2. Arminda – Wrong Way
  3. Xpress point – Wine W/Me
  4. Joshua Idehen – mum does the washing
  5. Diane Cluck and Jeffrey Lewis – Travel Light
  6. John Cragie – Part Wolf
  7. Winter McQuinn, Acacia Pip – Working on me
  8. Housecat – The field next to the road
  9. Haruomi Hosono – Paraiso
  10. Connan Mockasin – B’nD
  11. Cindy Lee – Diamon Jubilee
  12. Babe Ruth – King Kong
  13. The Zues – Supermoon
  14. Velvet Gumdrops – Stay Cool
  15. Pearly Stars – Pearl
  16. Amillia Wolff – Bug Love/ Bees
  17. Brad Harvey – Repetition
  18. Martha Wainwrite – Factory
  19. Prologue – Bleedin’ Liars
  20. Karl Onibuje – Herb Fresh
  21. David Byrne – Miss America
  22. The Go Betweens – Spring Rain
  23. Sturgell Simpson – I don’t mind
