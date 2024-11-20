The Nest: 2024-11-20

- Plainer – List
- Arminda – Wrong Way
- Xpress point – Wine W/Me
- Joshua Idehen – mum does the washing
- Diane Cluck and Jeffrey Lewis – Travel Light
- John Cragie – Part Wolf
- Winter McQuinn, Acacia Pip – Working on me
- Housecat – The field next to the road
- Haruomi Hosono – Paraiso
- Connan Mockasin – B’nD
- Cindy Lee – Diamon Jubilee
- Babe Ruth – King Kong
- The Zues – Supermoon
- Velvet Gumdrops – Stay Cool
- Pearly Stars – Pearl
- Amillia Wolff – Bug Love/ Bees
- Brad Harvey – Repetition
- Martha Wainwrite – Factory
- Prologue – Bleedin’ Liars
- Karl Onibuje – Herb Fresh
- David Byrne – Miss America
- The Go Betweens – Spring Rain
- Sturgell Simpson – I don’t mind
