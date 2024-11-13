The Nest: 2024-11-13

- Dyson Stringer Cloher – Falling Clouds
- Pearls before swine – Song about a rose
- Slap Happy – The Drum
- Captain Beefheart – Her eyes are a million blue miles
- Vashti Bunyan – Some things just stick in your mind
- Monster Rally – Green Magic
- Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey
- Tom West – A folk singer from outer space
- Snowy Band – If you ever need me
- Cat Scratch – Angel Berry Pie
- Clue to Kalo – Seconds when it’s minutes
- Stephen Wilson Jr – Year to be young 1994
- Grace Cummings – Ramona
- Bombay Bicycle Club – Shuffle
- Inga Liljestrom and Michael Lira – Woman Of Constant Sorrow
- Shakti – Peace of Mind
- Resonance – I like the night (and the night likes me)
- No fixed address / Us Mob – Sunshine
- Aldous Harding – Passion Babe
- Emlyn Johnson – Shoalwater
- mIKAYLA mCvEY – oUT OF MIND
- Charlie Gradon – Your mess
- Dan Reeder – I drive my race car
- cake – The distance
- Little Simz – Gorilla
- Axe and the ivory – Give it all to me
- Max Savage – All the money
- best friend jippy – Wide cross section
- Bloomy Meadows – Ocean Drop
- Xpress Point – Been Remindin’ Me
Reader's opinions