The Nest: 2024-11-13

  1. Dyson Stringer Cloher – Falling Clouds
  2. Pearls before swine – Song about a rose
  3. Slap Happy – The Drum
  4. Captain Beefheart – Her eyes are a million blue miles
  5. Vashti Bunyan – Some things just stick in your mind
  6. Monster Rally – Green Magic
  7. Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey
  8. Tom West – A folk singer from outer space
  9. Snowy Band – If you ever need me
  10. Cat Scratch – Angel Berry Pie
  11. Clue to Kalo – Seconds when it’s minutes
  12. Stephen Wilson Jr – Year to be young 1994
  13. Grace Cummings – Ramona
  14. Bombay Bicycle Club – Shuffle
  15. Inga Liljestrom and Michael Lira – Woman Of Constant Sorrow
  16. Shakti – Peace of Mind
  17. Resonance – I like the night (and the night likes me)
  18. No fixed address / Us Mob – Sunshine
  19. Aldous Harding – Passion Babe
  20. Emlyn Johnson – Shoalwater
  21. mIKAYLA mCvEY – oUT OF MIND
  22. Charlie Gradon – Your mess
  23. Dan Reeder – I drive my race car
  24. cake – The distance
  25. Little Simz – Gorilla
  26. Axe and the ivory – Give it all to me
  27. Max Savage – All the money
  28. best friend jippy – Wide cross section
  29. Bloomy Meadows – Ocean Drop
  30. Xpress Point – Been Remindin’ Me
