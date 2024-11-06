The Nest: 2024-11-06

- Stephen Wilson Jr – Cuckoo
- Lucinda Williams – can’t let go
- River Whyless – Failing Son
- JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound – I am trying to break your heart
- Charles Bradley – Why is it so hard
- Margaret Glaspy – Irish Goodbye
- Bromham – Adulthood
- Black Sorrows – The Way We Do Business
- Black Sorrows – Shelly
- Velvet Gumdrops – Stay Cool
- Logan Richardson – Mind Free
- Max Savage and the false idols – Right on time
- Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Push
- Pylon – Beep
- Fontaines DC – Bug
- Amyl and the sniffers – Jerkin’
