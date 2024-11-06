The Nest: 2024-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2024

  1. Stephen Wilson Jr – Cuckoo
  2. Lucinda Williams – can’t let go
  3. River Whyless – Failing Son
  4. JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound – I am trying to break your heart
  5. Charles Bradley – Why is it so hard
  6. Margaret Glaspy – Irish Goodbye
  7. Bromham – Adulthood
  8. Black Sorrows – The Way We Do Business
  9. Black Sorrows – Shelly
  10. Velvet Gumdrops – Stay Cool
  11. Logan Richardson – Mind Free
  12. Max Savage and the false idols – Right on time
  13. Cash Savage and the Last Drinks – Push
  14. Pylon – Beep
  15. Fontaines DC – Bug
  16. Amyl and the sniffers – Jerkin’
