The Nest: 2024-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2024

  1. Inkswel – How I Feel
  2. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  3. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  4. Lechuga Zafiro – Tero Sex
  5. Madura Green – Bones
  6. Captain Spud – Spooky Shuffle
  7. LSDXOXO – Death Rattle
  8. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – C-Side
  9. Last Nubian & The Fruity Bunch – babylon shuffle ft. Achante
  10. karma county – postcard
  11. Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
  12. Joshua Idehen – Could be Forever
  13. Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
  14. SAULT – Free
  15. Ash Grunwald – Whispering Voice
  16. Spiderbait – Spanish Galleon
  17. Wu Kush – San Lazaro
  18. Kolsch (with Patrick Reilly) – It Ends Where It Began
  19. Kolsch – DerDieDas
  20. Full Flower Moon – Super Likes Me
  21. Eomac – Drip, Splash, Bubble & Flow
  22. Callibro 35 – Ascenseur
  23. David Bowie – Golden Years
  24. Fishmakers Marketplace – Silver Ships
  25. GUNK – Paper Crane – Pinky Verde
  26. Workhorse – Desert
  27. Boztown – Only to Say Goodbye
  28. Blossom Dearie – The Party’s Over
