The Nest: 2024-10-30

- Inkswel – How I Feel
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Lechuga Zafiro – Tero Sex
- Madura Green – Bones
- Captain Spud – Spooky Shuffle
- LSDXOXO – Death Rattle
- Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – C-Side
- Last Nubian & The Fruity Bunch – babylon shuffle ft. Achante
- karma county – postcard
- Moon Mountaineer – Inflorescence
- Joshua Idehen – Could be Forever
- Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
- SAULT – Free
- Ash Grunwald – Whispering Voice
- Spiderbait – Spanish Galleon
- Wu Kush – San Lazaro
- Kolsch (with Patrick Reilly) – It Ends Where It Began
- Kolsch – DerDieDas
- Full Flower Moon – Super Likes Me
- Eomac – Drip, Splash, Bubble & Flow
- Callibro 35 – Ascenseur
- David Bowie – Golden Years
- Fishmakers Marketplace – Silver Ships
- GUNK – Paper Crane – Pinky Verde
- Workhorse – Desert
- Boztown – Only to Say Goodbye
- Blossom Dearie – The Party’s Over
Reader's opinions