The Nest: 2024-09-25

September 25, 2024

  1. Todd Terje – Inspector Norse
  2. Ranger – Golden
  3. The National – I need a girl
  4. Loving – Any Light
  5. Little River Band – Remeniscing
  6. Nathan Abbey – All boots no hat
  7. Nilufer Yanya – Just a western
  8. Aaron May – Make It
  9. Alan Braufman – Snow in Central Park
  10. Leif Vollobek – Peace of Mind
  11. Red Ribbon – Crying in my car
  12. Willie Nelson – Do you realise
  13. Autista – Late at night
  14. Bon Iver – sPEYSIDE
  15. Border National – Memory Repository
  16. Rochelle – Old Flames Die Hard
  17. brm – Filler
  18. Andrew Tuttle Michael Chapman – Wholly unrelated to four seasons
  19. Levi J Burr – Spiral Lamentation
  20. The marvelous hearts – Lost in the city
  21. Delivery – Force Majure
  22. Teen jesus and the jean teasers – Please Me
  23. Blush Response – Your Room
  24. Sofia Menguita – Dan
  25. Effie Isobel – Peach Heart
  26. Tara Coates – Rain
