The Nest: 2024-09-18

Written by on September 18, 2024

  1. Mac Miller – Diablo
  2. Ronnie Aldrich and his two Pianos – Scarborough Fair
  3. The Ferretts – Don’t fall in love
  4. Gladys Knight and the Pips – WHere do i put his memory
  5. Don Henley – The boys of summer
  6. Dave and Ansil Collins – Double Barrel (Version 2)
  7. Paul Simon – Rene and georgette magritte with their dog after war
  8. ??? – Sleepy eyed john
  9. Dire Starits – Lion
  10. Hamish Imlach – MARIANNE
  11. Buddy Holly and the crickets – Raining in my heart
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-09-18

Current track

Title

Artist