The Nest: 2024-09-18
Written by Playlist Robot on September 18, 2024
- Mac Miller – Diablo
- Ronnie Aldrich and his two Pianos – Scarborough Fair
- The Ferretts – Don’t fall in love
- Gladys Knight and the Pips – WHere do i put his memory
- Don Henley – The boys of summer
- Dave and Ansil Collins – Double Barrel (Version 2)
- Paul Simon – Rene and georgette magritte with their dog after war
- ??? – Sleepy eyed john
- Dire Starits – Lion
- Hamish Imlach – MARIANNE
- Buddy Holly and the crickets – Raining in my heart