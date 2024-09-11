The Nest: 2024-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2024

  1. Sabine McCalla – I Went to the levee
  2. The Kingston Springs – Lover
  3. St Vincent – Broken Man
  4. The HEavy Heavy – One of a kind
  5. Party Dozen – Big Man Upstairs
  6. Party Dozen – Wake in might
  7. The Empty Threats – ATACB
  8. Future Islands – Glimpse
  9. Knots – Life just lately
  10. Demae – Regret
  11. Kirin J Callinan – Cant fuck the fucker
  12. Fantastic Negrito – California Loner
  13. Grinspoon – Unknown Pretenders
  14. Grinspoon – A Minute
  15. Low key source – Haz and Milloux
  16. Yakka – Pull
  17. Wake in fright – Makin Me Forget
  18. Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
  19. Oldham Avenue – Elevator Song
  20. All india radio – The man from I.N.S.T.A
  21. lan Zagoria – Harare
  22. Irma Thomas – Take a look
  23. Alison Thorsteinsen – The Way Down
  24. Druid Fluids – Jazzy
  25. Alexander Black – How to make friends and lose them
  26. Jess Johns – Mercy
