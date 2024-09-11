The Nest: 2024-09-11

- Sabine McCalla – I Went to the levee
- The Kingston Springs – Lover
- St Vincent – Broken Man
- The HEavy Heavy – One of a kind
- Party Dozen – Big Man Upstairs
- Party Dozen – Wake in might
- The Empty Threats – ATACB
- Future Islands – Glimpse
- Knots – Life just lately
- Demae – Regret
- Kirin J Callinan – Cant fuck the fucker
- Fantastic Negrito – California Loner
- Grinspoon – Unknown Pretenders
- Grinspoon – A Minute
- Low key source – Haz and Milloux
- Yakka – Pull
- Wake in fright – Makin Me Forget
- Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
- Oldham Avenue – Elevator Song
- All india radio – The man from I.N.S.T.A
- lan Zagoria – Harare
- Irma Thomas – Take a look
- Alison Thorsteinsen – The Way Down
- Druid Fluids – Jazzy
- Alexander Black – How to make friends and lose them
- Jess Johns – Mercy
