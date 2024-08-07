The Nest: 2024-08-07

- En Attendant Ana – Words
- Jack White – That’s how i’m feeling
- The Genevives – Adore You
- Your best friend Jippy – Back to it
- Tourist – Bunny
- Lael Neale – White T-Shirt
- Phosphorescent – Terror in the canyons
- Computer Oragami – Rise High
- Paul Cauthen & Orville Peck – You’ve lost that loving feeling
- Steel Saddle – Donny the Satanist
- Supertramp – Give a little bit
- Waxahatchee – Evil Spawn
- Siberian Tiger – Streets of your town (Round and Round)
- Leah Senior – Springtime Studio
- Leah Senior – Downpour
- Girlatones – I’d invite you
- Sunny Morris – Mother It’s Not My Fault
- Kirby/Ward – Frantic
- Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
- Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
- Wanderers – Penny
- Taco Bellinger – Summer of 16′
- MF Doom – Rhymes Like Dimes (Instrumental)
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Tara Coates and Sub Rosa – Rain
