The Nest: 2024-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2024

  1. En Attendant Ana – Words
  2. Jack White – That’s how i’m feeling
  3. The Genevives – Adore You
  4. Your best friend Jippy – Back to it
  5. Tourist – Bunny
  6. Lael Neale – White T-Shirt
  7. Phosphorescent – Terror in the canyons
  8. Computer Oragami – Rise High
  9. Paul Cauthen & Orville Peck – You’ve lost that loving feeling
  10. Steel Saddle – Donny the Satanist
  11. Supertramp – Give a little bit
  12. Waxahatchee – Evil Spawn
  13. Siberian Tiger – Streets of your town (Round and Round)
  14. Leah Senior – Springtime Studio
  15. Leah Senior – Downpour
  16. Girlatones – I’d invite you
  17. Sunny Morris – Mother It’s Not My Fault
  18. Kirby/Ward – Frantic
  19. Full Flower Moon Band – Enemy
  20. Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs
  21. Wanderers – Penny
  22. Taco Bellinger – Summer of 16′
  23. MF Doom – Rhymes Like Dimes (Instrumental)
  24. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  25. Tara Coates and Sub Rosa – Rain
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-08-07

Current track

Title

Artist