The Mysterioso Show: 2025-06-03

- Jean-Francois Pauvros/Gaby Bizien – Dr Livingstone I Presume
- Jean Cohen-Solal – Concerto Cyclique
- Raccoon City – Waiting For An Alternate Ending
- Raccoon City – We Saw The Swallows Gather
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
- The Packets – Train Tunnel
- Ella Ion – Map
- The Residents – Prelude/Metal Madness
- The Residents – She Was Never Lovelier
- The Residents – Take Me To The River
- Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz – Looking Into The Valley
- Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz – Tulips and Chimneys
- Sutcliffe No More – The Kestrel Descending
- Sutcliffe No More – Salt (first use)
- Pere Ubu – Rhapsody In Pink
- Smegma – Giant Robot
- The J.B.’s – Doing It To Death pt.1
- James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess pt.1
- Maceo Parker – Parrty
- Alphonse Mouzon – Funky Snakefoot
- The Dagoes – Kid’s Got Style
- Jean Cohen-Solal – Captain Tarthopom
- The Acid Drops – Rattle My Zulu
- Stray Dags – Self Attack
