The Mysterioso Show: 2025-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2025

  1. Jean-Francois Pauvros/Gaby Bizien – Dr Livingstone I Presume
  2. Jean Cohen-Solal – Concerto Cyclique
  3. Raccoon City – Waiting For An Alternate Ending
  4. Raccoon City – We Saw The Swallows Gather
  5. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
  6. The Packets – Train Tunnel
  7. Ella Ion – Map
  8. The Residents – Prelude/Metal Madness
  9. The Residents – She Was Never Lovelier
  10. The Residents – Take Me To The River
  11. Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz – Looking Into The Valley
  12. Sophie Agnel/Joke Lanz – Tulips and Chimneys
  13. Sutcliffe No More – The Kestrel Descending
  14. Sutcliffe No More – Salt (first use)
  15. Pere Ubu – Rhapsody In Pink
  16. Smegma – Giant Robot
  17. The J.B.’s – Doing It To Death pt.1
  18. James Brown – Papa Don’t Take No Mess pt.1
  19. Maceo Parker – Parrty
  20. Alphonse Mouzon – Funky Snakefoot
  21. The Dagoes – Kid’s Got Style
  22. Jean Cohen-Solal – Captain Tarthopom
  23. The Acid Drops – Rattle My Zulu
  24. Stray Dags – Self Attack
