The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-27

May 27, 2025

  1. Melvin Jackson – Funky Skull (parts 1&2)
  2. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Places
  3. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird
  4. The Rip Offs – Groodles of Doom
  5. Swamp Kitteh – Devil’s Hand
  6. Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
  7. Amon Duul – Kaskados Minnelied
  8. Ame Son – Eclosion/Marie Aux Quattre Vents
  9. Battiato – Meccanica
  10. Ovary Lodge – Coda
  11. Patrick Vian – Tunnel 4,Red Noise
  12. Bootsy’s Rubber Band – Stretchin’ Out On A Rubber Band
  13. Parliament – Dr. Funkenstein’s Supergroovalistic-Prosifunkstication Medley : Let’s Take It To The Stage/Take Your Dead Ass Home(Say Som’n Nasty) (live)
  14. Sly & the Family Stone – Frisky
  15. The Fatback Band – Wicky Wacky
  16. Fred Wesley & The JB’s – If You Don’t Get It The FIrst Time,Get Up And Try It Again, Party
  17. The Residents – Maggot Remembers
  18. The Residents – The Gift
  19. Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Elevator For Alligator
  20. Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Sporadic Bursts Of Sympathy
  21. The Fabulaires – Sunglasses
  22. Avante Garbage – Washing Up
  23. Voigt/465 – Secret West
  24. Nuvo Bloc – Atomic Fiction
  25. Smegma – Rose Selvay. Will Wait For My Washing Machine Even/The Andalusian Dog Often Digs Into The Furniture With Onyx Fingers
