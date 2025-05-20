The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-20

- Ovary Lodge – Fragment No.6
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- Ella Ion – Creature Skin
- Life Pilot – Confined
- Hammer Horrors – FRiday Night Frightmare
- Wex Dabbler – Banger
- The Darelycks – Bad Trip
- The Jelly Bean Bandits – Superhog
- The Ethix – Bad Trip
- The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak-Out # 3
- The Residents – Tension
- The Residents – Ol’ Man River
- The Resdents – Take Me To The River
- Pere Ubu – Rhapsody In Pink
- Smegma – Open Jam
- James Brown – It’s A New Day
- Rufus Thomas – Funky Robot
- Little Sister – Stanga
- The Pazant Brothers – Skunk Juice (75)
- Slave – Funken Town
- Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Alone With The Clock
Reader's opinions