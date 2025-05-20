The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-20

  1. Ovary Lodge – Fragment No.6
  2. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  3. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  4. Life Pilot – Confined
  5. Hammer Horrors – FRiday Night Frightmare
  6. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  7. The Darelycks – Bad Trip
  8. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Superhog
  9. The Ethix – Bad Trip
  10. The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak-Out # 3
  11. The Residents – Tension
  12. The Residents – Ol’ Man River
  13. The Resdents – Take Me To The River
  14. Pere Ubu – Rhapsody In Pink
  15. Smegma – Open Jam
  16. James Brown – It’s A New Day
  17. Rufus Thomas – Funky Robot
  18. Little Sister – Stanga
  19. The Pazant Brothers – Skunk Juice (75)
  20. Slave – Funken Town
  21. Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Alone With The Clock
