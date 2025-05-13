The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-13

- Young-Holt Unlimited – Freddie’s Dead
- Funk Inc. – Give Me Your Love
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- Cagefly – Headlights
- Oscar the WIld – Big THink
- War Room – I Found
- The Residents – Maggot Remembers
- The Residents – Remembering Mother
- The Residents – The Gift Keeps Giving
- The Residents – A Choice?
- Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Looking Into The Valley
- Sophie Agnel and Joke Lanz – Sporadic Bursts of Sympathy
- Sutcliffe No More – Paradise Lost
- Sutcliffe No More – Salt (First Use)
- Moondog – High On A Rocky Ledge
- Paolo Tofani – Indicazioni 3
- Cabaret Voltaire – Do The Snake
- Lemon Kittens – In Wooden Brackets
- Scattered Order – Bent Up
- Aretha Franklin – Soul Serenade
- Height/Dismay – Mother’s Footsteps
- David Chesworth – Control Room Piece
- Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
Reader's opinions