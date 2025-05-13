The Mysterioso Show: 2025-05-13

  1. Young-Holt Unlimited – Freddie’s Dead
  2. Funk Inc. – Give Me Your Love
  3. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  4. Cagefly – Headlights
  5. Oscar the WIld – Big THink
  6. War Room – I Found
  7. The Residents – Maggot Remembers
  8. The Residents – Remembering Mother
  9. The Residents – The Gift Keeps Giving
  10. The Residents – A Choice?
  11. Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Looking Into The Valley
  12. Sophie Agnel and Joke Lanz – Sporadic Bursts of Sympathy
  13. Sutcliffe No More – Paradise Lost
  14. Sutcliffe No More – Salt (First Use)
  15. Moondog – High On A Rocky Ledge
  16. Paolo Tofani – Indicazioni 3
  17. Cabaret Voltaire – Do The Snake
  18. Lemon Kittens – In Wooden Brackets
  19. Scattered Order – Bent Up
  20. Aretha Franklin – Soul Serenade
  21. Height/Dismay – Mother’s Footsteps
  22. David Chesworth – Control Room Piece
  23. Tch Tch Tch – Nice Noise Theme
  24. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
