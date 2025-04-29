The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-29

- Grover Washington Jr. – Masterpiece
- Melvin Jackson – Funky Skull (parts 1 & 2)
- James Moody – Unchained
- Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Change Up The Groove
- Patrice Rushen – Roll With The Punches
- The Coogees – The Joker
- The Coogees – Psilocybin
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Swmsuit – Car Sick
- Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Doctor Dark
- The Residents – Tension
- The Residents – The Gift
- The Residents – Circle Of Horns
- Pere Ubu – Heart Of Darkness
- Pere Ubu – 49 Guitars And One Girl
- Pere Ubu – Caligari’s Mirror
- Pere Ubu – Loop
- Pere Ubu – I Hear They Smoke The Barbecue
- David Thomas – Wig Alley
- The Supremes – Love Is Like An Itching In My Heart
- Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Third Finger, Left Hand
- Chris Clark – Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)
- Kiki Dee – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
Reader's opinions