The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-29

  1. Grover Washington Jr. – Masterpiece
  2. Melvin Jackson – Funky Skull (parts 1 & 2)
  3. James Moody – Unchained
  4. Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Change Up The Groove
  5. Patrice Rushen – Roll With The Punches
  6. The Coogees – The Joker
  7. The Coogees – Psilocybin
  8. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  9. Swmsuit – Car Sick
  10. Captain Beefheart & his Magic Band – Doctor Dark
  11. The Residents – Tension
  12. The Residents – The Gift
  13. The Residents – Circle Of Horns
  14. Pere Ubu – Heart Of Darkness
  15. Pere Ubu – 49 Guitars And One Girl
  16. Pere Ubu – Caligari’s Mirror
  17. Pere Ubu – Loop
  18. Pere Ubu – I Hear They Smoke The Barbecue
  19. David Thomas – Wig Alley
  20. The Supremes – Love Is Like An Itching In My Heart
  21. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Third Finger, Left Hand
  22. Chris Clark – Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)
  23. Kiki Dee – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
