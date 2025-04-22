The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-22

- Julius Brockington – Do Your Thing
- Sex Pistols – Johnny B. Goode/Road Runner
- Tuxedomoon – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
- The Dickies – Gigantor
- Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
- Le Forte Four – Amazing Three
- Kettering Vampires – Venus In Furs
- The Kettering Vampires – Femme Fatale
- Courtney Barnett – I’ll Be Your Mirror
- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
- The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- The Fatback Band – Fatbackin’
- Parliament – Mothership Connection (Starchild)
- Bootsy’s Rubber Band – The Pinocchio Theory
- Maceo & All the King’s Men – Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself Again
- The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
- The Residents – White Guys With Guns
- The Residents – Remembering Mother
- The Residents – The Gift Keeps Giving
- Meredith Monk – Vision
- Yoko Ono/Anna Clementi – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against The Sky)
- British Standard Unit (Morgan Fisher) – Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?
