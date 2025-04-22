The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-22

April 22, 2025

  1. Julius Brockington – Do Your Thing
  2. Sex Pistols – Johnny B. Goode/Road Runner
  3. Tuxedomoon – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  4. The Dickies – Gigantor
  5. Rancid Vat – Under My Wheels
  6. Le Forte Four – Amazing Three
  7. Kettering Vampires – Venus In Furs
  8. The Kettering Vampires – Femme Fatale
  9. Courtney Barnett – I’ll Be Your Mirror
  10. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  11. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  12. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  13. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  14. The Fatback Band – Fatbackin’
  15. Parliament – Mothership Connection (Starchild)
  16. Bootsy’s Rubber Band – The Pinocchio Theory
  17. Maceo & All the King’s Men – Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself Again
  18. The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
  19. The Residents – White Guys With Guns
  20. The Residents – Remembering Mother
  21. The Residents – The Gift Keeps Giving
  22. Meredith Monk – Vision
  23. Yoko Ono/Anna Clementi – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against The Sky)
  24. British Standard Unit (Morgan Fisher) – Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?
