The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-15

- Herbie Hancock – Cantelope Island
- Mama Terra – Butterfly
- James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
- The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
- Kool & the Gang – Give It Up
- Black Heat – Love The Life You Live
- Swamp Kitteh – Space Tiger
- Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
- Green Circles – 1969
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
- Swimsuit – Crazy
- The Residents – Prelude/Metal Madness
- The Residents – Maggot Remembers
- The Residents – She Was Never Lovelier
- Un Drame Musical Instantane – Machiavel Meeting
- Keith Rowe & Oren Ambarchi – Flypaper 2
- Philip Corner/Deborah Walker – Cello Walking : Preludium Cello Slow Drag
- Paolo Tofani – Tung Tze Mao
- Phil Minton/Veryan Weston – Jailhouse Rock
- The Kettering Vampires – I’m Waiting For The Man
- Dorothy – I Confess
