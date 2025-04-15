The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-15

April 15, 2025

  1. Herbie Hancock – Cantelope Island
  2. Mama Terra – Butterfly
  3. James Brown – Stoned To The Bone
  4. The J.B.’s – Breakin’ Bread
  5. Kool & the Gang – Give It Up
  6. Black Heat – Love The Life You Live
  7. Swamp Kitteh – Space Tiger
  8. Swamp Kitteh – I Need Somebody
  9. Green Circles – 1969
  10. Beyonce’s Fiances – Midnight Drive
  11. Swimsuit – Crazy
  12. The Residents – Prelude/Metal Madness
  13. The Residents – Maggot Remembers
  14. The Residents – She Was Never Lovelier
  15. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Machiavel Meeting
  16. Keith Rowe & Oren Ambarchi – Flypaper 2
  17. Philip Corner/Deborah Walker – Cello Walking : Preludium Cello Slow Drag
  18. Paolo Tofani – Tung Tze Mao
  19. Phil Minton/Veryan Weston – Jailhouse Rock
  20. The Kettering Vampires – I’m Waiting For The Man
  21. Dorothy – I Confess
