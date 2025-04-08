The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-08

  1. Twenty Second Sect – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  2. The Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
  3. Mama Terra – Cantaloupe Island
  4. Herbie Hancock – Heartbeat
  5. Johnny Hammond – The Prophet
  6. Julius Brockington – Jaded Jackie
  7. The Velvet Underground – The Gift
  8. The Kettering Vampires – Heroin
  9. Kettering Vampires – Run Run Run
  10. Paolo Tofani – Indicazione 2
  11. Anima – Trommelkorper
  12. Milan Knizak/Miroslave Beinhauer – (Maybe)Sonata
  13. Karl Blake – Karl Blake
  14. The Songraiders – Methamorpolis Bar
  15. Tomaki Soma – Dan
  16. Voigt/465 – Imprint
  17. Holiday Funn – Each TIck
  18. Jesus BBQ & The Heads Of Steak – Red Meat Nuclear Warhead
  19. Dance Movie – Great Wall
  20. Smegma – Can’t Look Straight
  21. The Residents – Happy Home
  22. Sam Spence – Ringo
