The Mysterioso Show: 2025-04-01

  1. MIles Davis – Rated X
  2. Mama Terra – Vein Melter
  3. Herbie Hancock – Spank-A-Lee
  4. Ramsey Lewis – Tequila Mockingbird
  5. Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
  6. The Velvet Underground – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  7. The Riot Squad featuring David Bowie – I’m Waiting For The Man
  8. Tracey Thorn – Femme Fatale
  9. The Kettering Vampires – Venus In Furs
  10. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gilles – Heroin
  11. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  12. Bleach – Shotgun
  13. The Last Peach – Jarvis
  14. Earwig – Safe In My Hands
  15. Spitfire – Wild Sunshine
  16. Daisy Chainsaw – Pink Flower
  17. Acid Drops/Liz Dealey – Rattle My Zulu
  18. Acid Drops/Liz Dealey – It’s Happening
  19. Untouchable Machine Shop – Machine Shop (Part 1)
  20. Aaron (Chico) Bailey & the Family Affair Band – The Point (Part 1)
  21. James Brown – Blind Man Can Seen It
  22. Isaac Hayes – Run Fay Run
