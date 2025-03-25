The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-25

Written by on March 25, 2025

  1. Lafayette Afro-Rock Band – Voodounion
  2. Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
  3. Herbie Hancock featuring Tina Turner – Edith And The Kingpin
  4. Nash The Slash – 21st Century Schizoid Man
  5. Adam Bohman – Maggie May
  6. The Residents – Livin’ La Vida Loca
  7. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  8. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  9. Erin Buku – Connected
  10. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  11. Delicious Monster – Dull Dull Dull
  12. Mexico 70 – Wonderful Lie
  13. Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
  14. Moonshake – Secondhand Clothes
  15. Th’ Faith Healers – My Loser
  16. Survival Research Laboratories – Amplified Hand-Held Hole-Punches with Orchestrated Feedback
  17. Judith Hamann – Auxesis
  18. Joe Potts/John Wiese – Catalog Voice
  19. Philip Corner/Deborah Walker – Cello Walking-I Walk The Walk
  20. Ay-O/Residents of the Institute Ostrava Doys – Ha He Fu Hi Ho
  21. James Brown – Get On The Good Foot
  22. The Sons Of Funk – From The Black Side (part 1)
  23. Black Fur – Feel The Shock
  24. Over Night Low – The Witch Doctor
  25. Jerry Butler – How Can I Get In Touch With You
