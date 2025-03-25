The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-25

- Lafayette Afro-Rock Band – Voodounion
- Mama Terra – Watermelon Man
- Herbie Hancock featuring Tina Turner – Edith And The Kingpin
- Nash The Slash – 21st Century Schizoid Man
- Adam Bohman – Maggie May
- The Residents – Livin’ La Vida Loca
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- Erin Buku – Connected
- Erin Buku – See You Shine
- Delicious Monster – Dull Dull Dull
- Mexico 70 – Wonderful Lie
- Sun Dial – I Don’t Mind
- Moonshake – Secondhand Clothes
- Th’ Faith Healers – My Loser
- Survival Research Laboratories – Amplified Hand-Held Hole-Punches with Orchestrated Feedback
- Judith Hamann – Auxesis
- Joe Potts/John Wiese – Catalog Voice
- Philip Corner/Deborah Walker – Cello Walking-I Walk The Walk
- Ay-O/Residents of the Institute Ostrava Doys – Ha He Fu Hi Ho
- James Brown – Get On The Good Foot
- The Sons Of Funk – From The Black Side (part 1)
- Black Fur – Feel The Shock
- Over Night Low – The Witch Doctor
- Jerry Butler – How Can I Get In Touch With You
