The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2025

  1. Ya Ho Wa 13 – Ho
  2. Mama Terra – Sly
  3. Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
  4. Roy Ayers – Life Is Just A Moment Pt. 1
  5. Lonnie Liston Smith – Cosmic Funk
  6. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  7. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  8. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  9. The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  10. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  11. George Maciunas/Anna Clementi – Solo For Sick Man
  12. Gulce Ozen Gurkan – Sonate No.
  13. Paolo Tofani – Quattro Fasi Per Quatro
  14. Jacob’s Mouse – Oblong
  15. Bleach – Shotgun
  16. Amelia Fletcher – Can You Keep A Secret?
  17. Levitation – World Around
  18. Nu Sound Express Ltd – Ain’t It Good Enough
  19. In One Peace – In One Peace
  20. Snakefinger – The Model
  21. Art Bears – Rats And Monkeys
  22. Laurie Anderson – Howland Island
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-03-11

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-03-11

Current track

Title

Artist