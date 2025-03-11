The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-11

- Ya Ho Wa 13 – Ho
- Mama Terra – Sly
- Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
- Roy Ayers – Life Is Just A Moment Pt. 1
- Lonnie Liston Smith – Cosmic Funk
- Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
- The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- George Maciunas/Anna Clementi – Solo For Sick Man
- Gulce Ozen Gurkan – Sonate No.
- Paolo Tofani – Quattro Fasi Per Quatro
- Jacob’s Mouse – Oblong
- Bleach – Shotgun
- Amelia Fletcher – Can You Keep A Secret?
- Levitation – World Around
- Nu Sound Express Ltd – Ain’t It Good Enough
- In One Peace – In One Peace
- Snakefinger – The Model
- Art Bears – Rats And Monkeys
- Laurie Anderson – Howland Island
