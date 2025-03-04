The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. The New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
  2. New York Dolls – Stranded In The JUngle
  3. Peak – Gorilla Gas
  4. Ephemerons – Astral Drone (instrumental)
  5. Laurie Anderson – The Wrong Way
  6. Laurie Anderson – Fly Into The Sun
  7. The Residents – Hello Skinny
  8. Snakefinger – The Man In The Dark SEdan
  9. Yello – Pinball Cha Cha
  10. The Residents – Diskomo
  11. Tuxedomoon – Incubus (Blue Suit)
  12. Joe Potts/Vetza – Racing In The Streets
  13. Doo-Dooettes – I Got A Right To Sing The Blu
  14. Moonshake – Secondhand Clothes
  15. Th’ Faith Healers – My Loser
  16. Lush – Superblast
  17. Catherine Wheel – Balloon
  18. Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
  19. Essendon Airport – Lost In Madagascar
  20. Ya Ya Choral – No Control
  21. Prod – Fish Hook
  22. Slim and the Soulful Saints – Fish Head
  23. Kashmere Stage Band – Headwiggle
  24. King Tutt & The Untouchables – Let’s Keep On Jukin’
  25. James Brown – The Boss
  26. Isaac Hayes – Run Faye Run
  27. Moondog – Aska Me
