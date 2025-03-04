The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-04

- The New York Dolls – Personality Crisis
- New York Dolls – Stranded In The JUngle
- Peak – Gorilla Gas
- Ephemerons – Astral Drone (instrumental)
- Laurie Anderson – The Wrong Way
- Laurie Anderson – Fly Into The Sun
- The Residents – Hello Skinny
- Snakefinger – The Man In The Dark SEdan
- Yello – Pinball Cha Cha
- The Residents – Diskomo
- Tuxedomoon – Incubus (Blue Suit)
- Joe Potts/Vetza – Racing In The Streets
- Doo-Dooettes – I Got A Right To Sing The Blu
- Moonshake – Secondhand Clothes
- Th’ Faith Healers – My Loser
- Lush – Superblast
- Catherine Wheel – Balloon
- Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
- Essendon Airport – Lost In Madagascar
- Ya Ya Choral – No Control
- Prod – Fish Hook
- Slim and the Soulful Saints – Fish Head
- Kashmere Stage Band – Headwiggle
- King Tutt & The Untouchables – Let’s Keep On Jukin’
- James Brown – The Boss
- Isaac Hayes – Run Faye Run
- Moondog – Aska Me
