The Mysterioso Show: 2025-02-25

- The Jam – Down In The Tube Station At Midnight
- The Jam – Start!
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
- Laurie Anderson – This Modern World
- Laurie Anderson – Flying At Night
- Laurie Anderson – The Word For Woman Here
- Gallon Drunk – Bedlam
- Daisy Chainsaw – Pink Flower
- The Boo Radleys – Lazy Day
- The Residents – Satisfaction
- Tuxedomoon – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
- Renaldo & the Loaf – Ted’s Reverie
- MX-80 Sound – White Night
- Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
- Yello – Bimbo
- George Maciunas/Luciano Chessa – Solo For Violin
- Yoko Ono/Anna Clementi – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against The Wind)
- John Cage/Maro Ajemian – Sonata 11
- Harry Partch – Ring Around The World
- Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
- Ernie Althoff – Canvas Wall
- Ernie Althoff – Variable Position
- Clinton Green – Emucounter
- James Brown,Bobby Byrd, & Hank Ballard – Funky Side Of Town Part 1
- The Apollo Commanders – James Brown Medley (I Made A Mistake/Lowdown Popcorn)
- Tickled Pink – Reach Out (and give me your hand)
- The Aristocrats – Don’t Go
- Lyn Collins – Think (about it)
- Road Runners – Every Man For Himself
- Tuxedomoon – 7 Years
Reader's opinions