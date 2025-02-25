The Mysterioso Show: 2025-02-25

February 25, 2025

  1. The Jam – Down In The Tube Station At Midnight
  2. The Jam – Start!
  3. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  4. Laurie Anderson – This Modern World
  5. Laurie Anderson – Flying At Night
  6. Laurie Anderson – The Word For Woman Here
  7. Gallon Drunk – Bedlam
  8. Daisy Chainsaw – Pink Flower
  9. The Boo Radleys – Lazy Day
  10. The Residents – Satisfaction
  11. Tuxedomoon – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  12. Renaldo & the Loaf – Ted’s Reverie
  13. MX-80 Sound – White Night
  14. Snakefinger – Kill The Great Raven
  15. Yello – Bimbo
  16. George Maciunas/Luciano Chessa – Solo For Violin
  17. Yoko Ono/Anna Clementi – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against The Wind)
  18. John Cage/Maro Ajemian – Sonata 11
  19. Harry Partch – Ring Around The World
  20. Ros Bandt – Gulf Song
  21. Ernie Althoff – Canvas Wall
  22. Ernie Althoff – Variable Position
  23. Clinton Green – Emucounter
  24. James Brown,Bobby Byrd, & Hank Ballard – Funky Side Of Town Part 1
  25. The Apollo Commanders – James Brown Medley (I Made A Mistake/Lowdown Popcorn)
  26. Tickled Pink – Reach Out (and give me your hand)
  27. The Aristocrats – Don’t Go
  28. Lyn Collins – Think (about it)
  29. Road Runners – Every Man For Himself
  30. Tuxedomoon – 7 Years
