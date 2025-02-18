The Mysterioso Show: 2025-02-18

  1. The Bodgies – Wanking
  2. James Moody – Country City Country
  3. Melvin Sparks – Who’s Gonna Take The Weight
  4. Gene Ammons – Papa Was A Rolling Stone
  5. Weldon Irvine – Watergate
  6. Lamont Johnson – Signifyin’ Gemini
  7. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  8. Cull The Band – Girl I Know
  9. Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  10. Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  11. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  12. The Residents – Not Available (a brief introduction)
  13. Gary Panter – Rozz Tox
  14. Snakefinger – What Wilbur?
  15. Yello – I.T. Splash
  16. Art Bears – Rats & Monkeys
  17. Captain Beefheart – I’m Gonna Boogerise You Baby
  18. Soft Machine – Chloe And The Pirates
  19. Laurie Anderson – Waves Of Sand
  20. Laurie Anderson – The Letter
  21. Moondog – Pygmy Pig
  22. Geoffrey Hendricks/Deborah Walker/Werner Durand – Sky Music vol.II
  23. Chrome – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
