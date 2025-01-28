The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-28

- The Group – The Feed-Back
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
- Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
- Un Drame Musical Instantane – (roots)
- Un Drame Musical Instantane – Ca ira
- Jacques Berrocal – Rock ‘n’ Roll Station
- DDAA – Passage On Nihon Bridge
- DDAA – Mother With A Big Cake
- Fred Frith – Saving Grace
- The Residents – Diskomo
- Snakefinger – The Man In The Dark Sedan
- Tuxedomoon – Incubus (Blue Suit)
- Chrome – Meet You In The Subway
- Lafayette Afro-Rock Band – Soul Makossa
- Kashmere Stage Band – Thank You (45 version)
- The Ohio Players – Climax
- Parliament – Do That Stuff
- MX-80 Sound – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
Reader's opinions