The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2025

  1. The Group – The Feed-Back
  2. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  3. The Hammer Horrors – The Shape In The Shadows
  4. Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  5. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  6. Sons Of Zoku – Earth Chant
  7. Sons Of Zoku – Yumi
  8. Un Drame Musical Instantane – (roots)
  9. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Ca ira
  10. Jacques Berrocal – Rock ‘n’ Roll Station
  11. DDAA – Passage On Nihon Bridge
  12. DDAA – Mother With A Big Cake
  13. Fred Frith – Saving Grace
  14. The Residents – Diskomo
  15. Snakefinger – The Man In The Dark Sedan
  16. Tuxedomoon – Incubus (Blue Suit)
  17. Chrome – Meet You In The Subway
  18. Lafayette Afro-Rock Band – Soul Makossa
  19. Kashmere Stage Band – Thank You (45 version)
  20. The Ohio Players – Climax
  21. Parliament – Do That Stuff
  22. MX-80 Sound – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-28

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-28

Current track

Title

Artist