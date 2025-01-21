The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-21

Written by on January 21, 2025

  1. Amon Duul 1 – Der Garten Sandosa Im Morgentau
  2. The Lady In The Radiator – In Heaven
  3. Roy Orbison – In Dreams
  4. Julee Cruise – Falling
  5. David Bowie – I’m Deranged
  6. The Space Lady – Synthesize Me
  7. The Space Lady – Major Tom
  8. Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
  9. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  10. The Hammer Horrors – Creepy Cocktail
  11. Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  12. The Hammer Horrors – Showdown In Bloodtown
  13. The Residents – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  14. Fred Frith – A Spit In The Ocean
  15. Art Bears – The Winter Wheel
  16. Renaldo & the Loaf – Melvyn’s Repose
  17. Schwump – You’re A Martian/Home
  18. Tuxedomoon – 7 Years
  19. James Brown – Ain’t It Funky Now Pt. 1
  20. The J.B.’s – My Brother Pt. 1
  21. The Majestics – Funky Chick
  22. Little Jr. Jesse & his Teardrops & The Tears – Funky Stuff
  23. Vern Blair Debate – Super Funk
  24. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Stomp
  25. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Vir-us
  26. John Greaves/Peter Blevgrad/Lisa Herman – Gegenstand
  27. Steve Lacy – Junk Is No Good Baby
  28. The Residents – Amber
