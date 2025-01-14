The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-14

Written by on January 14, 2025

  1. Kraftwerk – Megaherz
  2. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Ca ira
  3. Un Drame Musical Instantane – Gaza
  4. Jean DuBuffet – Cocou Bazar 6
  5. Fernando Grillo – Fluvine Uno
  6. Bob Downes Open Music – Flute Streams
  7. Mine Pakal – Spirit
  8. Pervin Guzeldere – Rabbit’s Fur
  9. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  10. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  11. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  12. Quirkestra – Deep
  13. The Popes – Knup In Your Eye
  14. The Residents – Hello Skinny
  15. MX-80 Sound – O Type
  16. Yello – Pinball Cha Cha
  17. Gary Panter – Italian Sunglasses Movie
  18. Fred Frith – What A Dilemma
  19. The Space Lady – Fly LIke An Eagle
  20. The Space Lady – From The Womb To The Tomb
  21. The Black Exotics – Theme Of Blackbyrds
  22. Donnie Brown – Funky Mind
  23. Snakefinger – Breakfast In Baltimore (1981 EP demo)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-14

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2025-01-14

Current track

Title

Artist