The Mysterioso Show: 2024-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2024

  1. Hybrid Kids (Morgan Fisher) – Happy Xmas (War is Over)
  2. The Residents – Fire (Santa Dog ’72)
  3. The Residents – Seasoned Greetings
  4. The Residents – Santa Dog ’78
  5. The Residents – Dumbo The Clown (Who Loved Christmas)
  6. The Residents – Santa Dog ’88
  7. The Residents – Santa Dog ’92
  8. Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
  9. The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
  10. Dick Dale – Away In A Manger
  11. Dick Dale – Silent Night
  12. Troatt – Merry Christmas
  13. James Brown – Soulful Christmas
  14. Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa Baby
  15. The Ohio Players – Happy Holidays
  16. Kurtis Blow – Rappin’ Blow (AKA Christmas Rappin’)
  17. The Staple Singers – Who Took the Merry Out Of Christmas?
  18. Kim Weston – Wish You A Merry Christmas
  19. The Emotions – What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?
  20. Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
  21. No-L – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  22. Lustmord – Silent Night
  23. Smegma – Happy Holidays
  24. Jimmy Smith – We Three Kings (of Orient Are)
  25. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Here Comes Santa Claus
  26. Monty Python – Christmas In Heaven
