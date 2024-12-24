The Mysterioso Show: 2024-12-24

- Hybrid Kids (Morgan Fisher) – Happy Xmas (War is Over)
- The Residents – Fire (Santa Dog ’72)
- The Residents – Seasoned Greetings
- The Residents – Santa Dog ’78
- The Residents – Dumbo The Clown (Who Loved Christmas)
- The Residents – Santa Dog ’88
- The Residents – Santa Dog ’92
- Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
- The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
- Dick Dale – Away In A Manger
- Dick Dale – Silent Night
- Troatt – Merry Christmas
- James Brown – Soulful Christmas
- Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa Baby
- The Ohio Players – Happy Holidays
- Kurtis Blow – Rappin’ Blow (AKA Christmas Rappin’)
- The Staple Singers – Who Took the Merry Out Of Christmas?
- Kim Weston – Wish You A Merry Christmas
- The Emotions – What Do The Lonely Do At Christmas?
- Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
- No-L – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
- Lustmord – Silent Night
- Smegma – Happy Holidays
- Jimmy Smith – We Three Kings (of Orient Are)
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – Here Comes Santa Claus
- Monty Python – Christmas In Heaven
Reader's opinions