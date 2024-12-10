The Mysterioso Show: 2024-12-10

- Grant Green – Ease Back
- Eddie Jefferson – Thank You-Falletinme Be Mice Elf Again
- Fernando GRillo – Fluvine Uno
- Lol Coxhill – The Cluck Variations
- Elif Yalvac – Merdumgiriz
- Disturbio – Chora
- Senem Purler – Sound For Taking Shape
- Noel Molloy – Ashes To Ashes excerpt
- The Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
- Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
- The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- -M-/Ben Charest – Belleville Rendez-Vous (english version)
- Toshiyuki Honda – Metropolis
- Minako ‘mooki’ Obata – There’ll Never Be Goodbye (The Theme Of Metropolis)
- The Pharaohs – The Pharaohs Love Y’all
- The Fatback Band – Let’s Do It Again
- Kool & the Gang – Rhyme Tyme People
- Delrays – Pure Funk (part III)
- The Velvet Underground – Green Onions
- Pere Ubu – Heroin/Outro
- Ace & Duce – Dogs Are Barking
- Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
