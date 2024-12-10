The Mysterioso Show: 2024-12-10

December 10, 2024

  1. Grant Green – Ease Back
  2. Eddie Jefferson – Thank You-Falletinme Be Mice Elf Again
  3. Fernando GRillo – Fluvine Uno
  4. Lol Coxhill – The Cluck Variations
  5. Elif Yalvac – Merdumgiriz
  6. Disturbio – Chora
  7. Senem Purler – Sound For Taking Shape
  8. Noel Molloy – Ashes To Ashes excerpt
  9. The Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
  10. Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
  11. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  12. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  13. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  14. -M-/Ben Charest – Belleville Rendez-Vous (english version)
  15. Toshiyuki Honda – Metropolis
  16. Minako ‘mooki’ Obata – There’ll Never Be Goodbye (The Theme Of Metropolis)
  17. The Pharaohs – The Pharaohs Love Y’all
  18. The Fatback Band – Let’s Do It Again
  19. Kool & the Gang – Rhyme Tyme People
  20. Delrays – Pure Funk (part III)
  21. The Velvet Underground – Green Onions
  22. Pere Ubu – Heroin/Outro
  23. Ace & Duce – Dogs Are Barking
  24. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
