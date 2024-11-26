The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-26

- Ray Russell – To See Through The Sky
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Motorbike Song
- The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- The Hammer Horrors – Creepy Cocktail
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
- Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
- Bob & Marcia – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
- Ken Boothe & B.B. Seaton – (It’s the Way) Nature Planned It pts 1 & 2
- Bruce Ruffin – Candida
- Gong – Tropical Fish/Selene
- Dom – Silence
- Yatha Sidra – Part Three
- Heldon – Northernland Lady
- The Fatback Band – Fatbackin’
- Fat Larry’s Band – Castle Of Joy
- Magnum – Evolution
- The Ohio Players – Fopp
- Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
- Wex Dabbler – Banger
- Essendon Airport – Beating Off
- A + D – (T) D+T
- Audrey Lauro – Residue
- Dorothy – I Confess
Reader's opinions