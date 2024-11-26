The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-26

November 26, 2024

  1. Ray Russell – To See Through The Sky
  2. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  3. Amyl & the Sniffers – Motorbike Song
  4. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  5. The Hammer Horrors – Creepy Cocktail
  6. The Saucer-Men – Ghoul Friend
  7. Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
  8. Bob & Marcia – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
  9. Ken Boothe & B.B. Seaton – (It’s the Way) Nature Planned It pts 1 & 2
  10. Bruce Ruffin – Candida
  11. Gong – Tropical Fish/Selene
  12. Dom – Silence
  13. Yatha Sidra – Part Three
  14. Heldon – Northernland Lady
  15. The Fatback Band – Fatbackin’
  16. Fat Larry’s Band – Castle Of Joy
  17. Magnum – Evolution
  18. The Ohio Players – Fopp
  19. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
  20. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  21. Essendon Airport – Beating Off
  22. A + D – (T) D+T
  23. Audrey Lauro – Residue
  24. Dorothy – I Confess
