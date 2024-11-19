The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-19

Written by on November 19, 2024

  1. Little Richard – Money Is
  2. Quincy Jones – Ironside
  3. Gulsah Erol – One Hope
  4. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  5. Jon Rose/Mark Dresser – Bandwidth 7
  6. Tony Oxley – Composition 3
  7. Wex Dabbler – Any Description Of West Lakes (Could Stretch Ad Infinitum)
  8. Audrey Lauro – Prose Plastique (1)
  9. The Dead Kennedys – Rambozo the Clown
  10. Rancid Vat – Hot Cages In Vietnam Rattle
  11. The End – My Confession
  12. Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
  13. The Exploited – Sid Vicious Was Innocent
  14. Patrice Rushen – Kickin’ Back
  15. Reuben Wilson – Tight Money
  16. Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
  17. Lou Donaldson – If There’s A Hell Below
  18. Ramsey Lewis – High-Heel Sneakers
  19. The Residents – The Sleeper
  20. Crash Course In Science – Cakes In The Hole
  21. Culturcide – Consider Museums 7″
  22. Human Hands – I Got Mad
  23. Introverts – I May Be A Hooker
  24. Pain Teens – Symptoms
  25. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – What About My Engine Rebuild
  26. Smegma – Going Rancid
  27. Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-11-19

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-11-19

Current track

Title

Artist