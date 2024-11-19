The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-19

- Little Richard – Money Is
- Quincy Jones – Ironside
- Gulsah Erol – One Hope
- Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
- Jon Rose/Mark Dresser – Bandwidth 7
- Tony Oxley – Composition 3
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description Of West Lakes (Could Stretch Ad Infinitum)
- Audrey Lauro – Prose Plastique (1)
- The Dead Kennedys – Rambozo the Clown
- Rancid Vat – Hot Cages In Vietnam Rattle
- The End – My Confession
- Vacant Lot – She’s Really Dead
- The Exploited – Sid Vicious Was Innocent
- Patrice Rushen – Kickin’ Back
- Reuben Wilson – Tight Money
- Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
- Lou Donaldson – If There’s A Hell Below
- Ramsey Lewis – High-Heel Sneakers
- The Residents – The Sleeper
- Crash Course In Science – Cakes In The Hole
- Culturcide – Consider Museums 7″
- Human Hands – I Got Mad
- Introverts – I May Be A Hooker
- Pain Teens – Symptoms
- Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – What About My Engine Rebuild
- Smegma – Going Rancid
- Dandy Livingstone – I’m Your Puppet
