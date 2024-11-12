The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-12

- The Residents – Die In Terror/Eva’s Warning
- Erykah Badu – Other Side of the Game
- Parvyn – New Game
- Maxine Weldon – Grits Ain’t Groceries (All Around The World)
- Aretha Franklin – Tracks of My Tears
- Dom – Edge of Time
- Gong – I’ve Bin Stone Before/Mister Long Shanks/O Mother
- Faust – Meadow Meal
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Amyl & the Sniffers – Tiny Bikini
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
- Caesar Frazier – Hicky Burr
- The J.B.’s – The Grunt
- James Brown – People Get Up & Drive Your Funky Soul
- Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
- Lol Coxhill – Loverman
- Fernando Grillo – Fluvine Uno
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Lust Last LIebe
- Cretins – Samen Im Darm
