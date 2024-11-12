The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-12

  1. The Residents – Die In Terror/Eva’s Warning
  2. Erykah Badu – Other Side of the Game
  3. Parvyn – New Game
  4. Maxine Weldon – Grits Ain’t Groceries (All Around The World)
  5. Aretha Franklin – Tracks of My Tears
  6. Dom – Edge of Time
  7. Gong – I’ve Bin Stone Before/Mister Long Shanks/O Mother
  8. Faust – Meadow Meal
  9. Amyl & the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  10. Amyl & the Sniffers – Tiny Bikini
  11. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
  12. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
  13. Caesar Frazier – Hicky Burr
  14. The J.B.’s – The Grunt
  15. James Brown – People Get Up & Drive Your Funky Soul
  16. Wex Dabbler – Fractious Amplexus
  17. Lol Coxhill – Loverman
  18. Fernando Grillo – Fluvine Uno
  19. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Lust Last LIebe
  20. Cretins – Samen Im Darm
