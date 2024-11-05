The Mysterioso Show: 2024-11-05

  1. Wex Dabbler – The Cave Of Adullam
  2. Jon Rose/Mark Dresser – Bandwidth 5
  3. Ernie Althoff – The Lincoln Monochord
  4. Danny McCarthy – Music For An Electric Hurling Stick
  5. Burning Love Jumpsuit – Praise The Eyes Of Satan
  6. Quincy Jones – They Call Me MISTER Tibbs
  7. Quincy Jones – Money Runner
  8. Quincy Jones/Bill Cosby – Hikky-Burr
  9. Quincy Jones – You’ve Got It Bad GIrl
  10. The Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23
  11. Aretha Franklin – Angel
  12. Amyl & the Sniffers – Jerkin’
  13. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
  14. Mince For VInce – The Hydro Majestic
  15. Otto Kentrol featuring Faceless – No Mistakes
  16. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – Learn Greek In Greece
  17. Carambolage – Gehirnwasche
  18. Siluetes 61 – Wo Ist Der Dom?
  19. Kool & the Gang – Funky Man
  20. Oceanliners featuring Hoss – It’s Allright
  21. Sly & the Family Stone – Remember Who You Are
  22. Smegma – Rose Selvay
  23. Ron ‘Pate’s Debonairs – The Shemp Howard Story
  24. Dennis Guy Mehaffrey – Busta Nosa
  25. Art Bears – Rats and Monkeys
  26. Ace Farren Ford – Starvation Army
  27. Quincy Jones – Soul Bossa Nova
