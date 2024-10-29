The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-29

  1. The Residents – Intro/Somethin’ Devilish
  2. MX-80 – Halloween Theme
  3. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
  4. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – As the Waters Cover The Sea
  5. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
  6. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (could stretch Ad Infintium)
  7. Wex Dabbler – Mythus
  8. Parvyn – New Game
  9. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
  10. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – What Have You Done For Me Lately?
  11. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Inspiration Information
  12. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
  13. Gong – Fohat Digs Holes In Space
  14. Dom – Introitus
  15. Faust – Giggy Smile
  16. The Brides of Funkenstein – Disco To Go
  17. Parliament – Rumpofsteelskin
  18. Steve Lacy – Note
  19. Lol Coxhill – Joy Of Paranoia Waltz
  20. David Chesworth – C.H.C.M.C.
  21. Chris Wyatt – Untitled
  22. The Dead Kennedys – Halloween
