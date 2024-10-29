The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-29

- The Residents – Intro/Somethin’ Devilish
- MX-80 – Halloween Theme
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Cinnamon Horses
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – As the Waters Cover The Sea
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (could stretch Ad Infintium)
- Wex Dabbler – Mythus
- Parvyn – New Game
- Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – What Have You Done For Me Lately?
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Inspiration Information
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
- Gong – Fohat Digs Holes In Space
- Dom – Introitus
- Faust – Giggy Smile
- The Brides of Funkenstein – Disco To Go
- Parliament – Rumpofsteelskin
- Steve Lacy – Note
- Lol Coxhill – Joy Of Paranoia Waltz
- David Chesworth – C.H.C.M.C.
- Chris Wyatt – Untitled
- The Dead Kennedys – Halloween
