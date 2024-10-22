The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2024

  1. Cold Sun – Here In The Year
  2. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song Of The Lake
  3. NIck Cave & the Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
  4. Michael – Caretaker
  5. The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
  6. The Reasons Why – Don’t Be That Way
  7. The Lost Chords – I Won’t Have To Worry
  8. Onyx – Air
  9. Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
  10. Leviathan – Flames
  11. Curved Air – Screw
  12. Comus – The Bite
  13. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
  14. Wex Dabbler – Banger
  15. The Residents – And I Was Alone (alternate)
  16. The Residents – Ups And Downs (Residue version)
  17. Otto Kentrol featuring Faceless – Public Eye
  18. Ace Farren Ford – Are We There Yet?
  19. Otto Kentrol/Faceless – Lady In Cement
  20. Sly & the Family Stone – Who In The Funk Do You Think You Are
  21. Slave – Funken Town
  22. The Meters – Message From The Meters
  23. The Gaturs – Cold Bear
  24. Whirlywirld – Sextronics
  25. Whirlywirld – Win/Lose
  26. Anne Cessna & Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
  27. Asphixiation – L’Acrostique D’Amour
  28. Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
  29. Male – Risikofaktor 1:x
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-22

Previous post

Technicolour Dreaming: 2024-10-22

Current track

Title

Artist