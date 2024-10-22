The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-22

- Cold Sun – Here In The Year
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song Of The Lake
- NIck Cave & the Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
- Michael – Caretaker
- The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
- The Reasons Why – Don’t Be That Way
- The Lost Chords – I Won’t Have To Worry
- Onyx – Air
- Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
- Leviathan – Flames
- Curved Air – Screw
- Comus – The Bite
- Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
- Wex Dabbler – Banger
- The Residents – And I Was Alone (alternate)
- The Residents – Ups And Downs (Residue version)
- Otto Kentrol featuring Faceless – Public Eye
- Ace Farren Ford – Are We There Yet?
- Otto Kentrol/Faceless – Lady In Cement
- Sly & the Family Stone – Who In The Funk Do You Think You Are
- Slave – Funken Town
- The Meters – Message From The Meters
- The Gaturs – Cold Bear
- Whirlywirld – Sextronics
- Whirlywirld – Win/Lose
- Anne Cessna & Essendon Airport – Talking To Cleopatra
- Asphixiation – L’Acrostique D’Amour
- Height/Dismay – Blood Pressure In The Sand
- Male – Risikofaktor 1:x
