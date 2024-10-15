The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-15

October 15, 2024

  1. Dom – Floatenmenschen 1
  2. A.R. & Machines – Als Hatt Ich Das Alles
  3. The Velvet Underground – Who Loves The Sun
  4. Echo & The BUnnymen – Run,Run,Run,
  5. The Cowboy Junkies – Sweet Jane
  6. St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  7. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – Heroin
  8. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
  9. Jacula – Long Black Magic Night
  10. Julian’s Treatment – The Black Tower
  11. Lucifer’s Friend – Ride The Sky
  12. Dandy Livingstone – Suzanne Beware Of The Devil
  13. The Chubukos – Boogie The Devil In (Bump the Devil Out)
  14. Silutes 61 – Wo Ist Der Dom?
  15. Hans-A-Plast – Lemminger Punks
  16. Holger Hiller – Ein Hoch Auf Das Bugeln
  17. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Soso
  18. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Lust-Last-Liebe
  19. Sly & the Family Stone – Spaced Cowboy
  20. Graham Central Station – Hair
  21. Rasputin Stash – The Devil Made Me Do It
  22. Ground Hog – Bumpin’
  23. Otto Kentrol featuring Faceless – My Generation
  24. The Residents – Burning Love
  25. Wex Dabbler – Quintilis
  26. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  27. Jon Rose & Alvin Curran – Shofarshogood
  28. Rancid Vat – Hot Cages In Vietnam Rattle
