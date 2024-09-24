The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-24

  1. Paul Lytton & Erhard Hirt – 175
  2. 5 Sided Cube – Vintage Vulture
  3. Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
  4. New Ager – All Over Town
  5. Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
  6. Dave Hubbard – Booga Bop
  7. Blue MItchell – Graffitti Blues
  8. Reuben Wilson – Tight Money
  9. The Wind In The Willows – Wheel Of Changes
  10. The United States Of America – The Garden of Earthly Delights
  11. Velvet Haze – Last Day On Earth
  12. SRC – Daystar
  13. James Carr – Freedom Train
  14. Barbara Perry – Say You Need IT
  15. The Loop Orchestra – Bride (excerpt)
  16. Jon Rose – First Tendency : The Monolith Recorded
  17. Meredith Monk – Porch
  18. Henry Kaiser – Kaiju Babylon
  19. The Residents – Untitled (bonus bubble)
  20. Le Forte Four – Microzone
  21. Ace Farren Ford – Starvaion Army
  22. Smegma – Potato War
  23. Ars Nova – Fields Of People
