The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-24

- Paul Lytton & Erhard Hirt – 175
- 5 Sided Cube – Vintage Vulture
- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- New Ager – All Over Town
- Roy Ayers – The Boogie Back
- Dave Hubbard – Booga Bop
- Blue MItchell – Graffitti Blues
- Reuben Wilson – Tight Money
- The Wind In The Willows – Wheel Of Changes
- The United States Of America – The Garden of Earthly Delights
- Velvet Haze – Last Day On Earth
- SRC – Daystar
- James Carr – Freedom Train
- Barbara Perry – Say You Need IT
- The Loop Orchestra – Bride (excerpt)
- Jon Rose – First Tendency : The Monolith Recorded
- Meredith Monk – Porch
- Henry Kaiser – Kaiju Babylon
- The Residents – Untitled (bonus bubble)
- Le Forte Four – Microzone
- Ace Farren Ford – Starvaion Army
- Smegma – Potato War
- Ars Nova – Fields Of People
