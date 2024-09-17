The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-17

- Cold Sun – Here In The Year
- The Bubble Puppy – Secrets Of The Garden Shrine
- The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
- Billiam – Maneater Three
- Gut Health – Stiletto
- Hepe’ Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Fattish Fetishis – Slapping Flesh
- Bliss Bombs – Transients
- Dom – Silence
- Faust – Picnic On A Frozen River Deuxieme Tableau
- Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
- The Human Beinz – The Face
- Children Of The Mushroom – You Can’t Erase A Mirror
- Eternity’s Children – Rupert White
- The Yellow Payges – Crowd Pleaser
- Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
- Third Ear Band – Devil Weed
- Houston Person – The Houston Express
- Dizzy GIllespie – Stomped And Wasted
- Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
- Jon Rose – The Monolith Recorded
- Olwen Fouere – The Pentagonal Dream UNder Snow Excerpt
- Danny McCarthy – Music For An Electric Hurling Stick
- The Monkees – Can You Dig It
Reader's opinions