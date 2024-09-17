The Mysterioso Show: 2024-09-17

  1. Cold Sun – Here In The Year
  2. The Bubble Puppy – Secrets Of The Garden Shrine
  3. The Tories – Walkin’ The Dog
  4. Billiam – Maneater Three
  5. Gut Health – Stiletto
  6. Hepe’ Mateh – Marv’s Move
  7. Fattish Fetishis – Slapping Flesh
  8. Bliss Bombs – Transients
  9. Dom – Silence
  10. Faust – Picnic On A Frozen River Deuxieme Tableau
  11. Fritz Muller Rock – Fritz Muller Traum
  12. The Human Beinz – The Face
  13. Children Of The Mushroom – You Can’t Erase A Mirror
  14. Eternity’s Children – Rupert White
  15. The Yellow Payges – Crowd Pleaser
  16. Sandie Shaw – Sympathy For The Devil
  17. Third Ear Band – Devil Weed
  18. Houston Person – The Houston Express
  19. Dizzy GIllespie – Stomped And Wasted
  20. Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
  21. Jon Rose – The Monolith Recorded
  22. Olwen Fouere – The Pentagonal Dream UNder Snow Excerpt
  23. Danny McCarthy – Music For An Electric Hurling Stick
  24. The Monkees – Can You Dig It
